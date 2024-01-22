Don't miss the Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, March 8.

Fans of the acclaimed music ensemble will be delighted to see them performing in the area soon.

A celebrated musical juggernaut for four decades, thrilling audiences from Tasmania in the South Pacific to Svalbard in the Arctic Circle, Windsor Castle to Carnegie Hall, the all-singing, all-plucking Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain continues to break the mould with a programme of new tunes, as well as old classics.

A concert by the Ukulele Orchestra is an unforgettable experience, a witty, quirky, irreverent, joyful, foot-stomping obituary of rock and roll and melodious light entertainment, all played on the 'bonsai guitar'.

A wonderful evening of entertainment is guaranteed.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk