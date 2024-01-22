Plenty of pluck to be found in Ukelele Orchestra of GB's concert
Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, March 8.
Fans of the acclaimed music ensemble will be delighted to see them performing in the area soon.
A celebrated musical juggernaut for four decades, thrilling audiences from Tasmania in the South Pacific to Svalbard in the Arctic Circle, Windsor Castle to Carnegie Hall, the all-singing, all-plucking Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain continues to break the mould with a programme of new tunes, as well as old classics.
A concert by the Ukulele Orchestra is an unforgettable experience, a witty, quirky, irreverent, joyful, foot-stomping obituary of rock and roll and melodious light entertainment, all played on the 'bonsai guitar'.
A wonderful evening of entertainment is guaranteed.
Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk
