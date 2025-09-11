Sleaford Mayor, Alison Snookes presents the trophy to 1st place crier, Elizabeth Anderson-Watson of Barnoldswick, pictured with Sleaford Town Crier, John Griffiths. Photo: David Dawsonplaceholder image
Sleaford Mayor, Alison Snookes presents the trophy to 1st place crier, Elizabeth Anderson-Watson of Barnoldswick, pictured with Sleaford Town Crier, John Griffiths. Photo: David Dawson

Plenty to shout about at Sleaford town crier contest

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 11th Sep 2025, 16:34 BST
The sound of bells and shouting filled the streets of Sleaford for the annual town crier contest in the Market Place.

The popular event hosted by Sleaford Town Council and compered by Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths saw 11 entrants from across the country plus consorts travel to compete on Saturday September 6.

The day was kicked off with a spectacular parade of criers from the Town Hall led by a full contingent of the Band From County Hell Clansmen Drummers through the streets to the venue.

Compere John said it was “a brilliant day” and thanked all the town criers who took part and the people of Sleaford who came out to support the event.

Contestants were first asked to be judged on a cry about their home town, which they then each followed up with an original cry on a different aspect or landmark of Sleaford which they had to research and compose.

First prize went to Elisabeth Anderson Watson, town crier of Barnoldswick. Second place went to Mark Northway, of Cromer, and third was Terry Ford, of Otley.

Other prizes were awarded to best dressed crier – Brenda Willison of Newmarket, best dressed couple - Jane and Jonathan Smith of Bognor Regis, best theme cry – Terry Ford of Otley, and best ambassador – Jody Huizar of Great Dunmow.

Judging was carried by Mayor of Sleaford Coun Alison Snookes and her husband Town Councillor Adrian Snookes, as well as Deputy Mayor Coun Dave Darmon.

Competitors were judged on five categories: sustained volume and clarity, diction and inflection, presentation and engagement, content of cry, and accuracy.

Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths leads the parade over the footbridge from the Town Hall.

1. mssp-17-09-25-town criers DSCN1072.JPG

Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths leads the parade over the footbridge from the Town Hall. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Les Cutts, town crier of Halifax and Hebden Royd. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2. mssp-17-09-25-town criers DSCN1113.JPG

Les Cutts, town crier of Halifax and Hebden Royd. Photo: Andy Hubbert Photo: Andy Hubbert

In full voice - Mike Wabe, Watton Town Crier. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3. mssp-17-09-25-town criers DSCN1123.JPG

In full voice - Mike Wabe, Watton Town Crier. Photo: Andy Hubbert Photo: Andy Hubbert

Trophy presentations by Sleaford Mayor, Alison Snookes. Best Theme Cry and 3rd place crier, Terry Ford.

4. Trophy presentations by Sleaford Mayor, Alison Snookes. Best Theme Cry and 3rd place crier, Terry Ford

Trophy presentations by Sleaford Mayor, Alison Snookes. Best Theme Cry and 3rd place crier, Terry Ford. Photo: David Dawson

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MayorSleaford Town CouncilJohn Griffiths
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice