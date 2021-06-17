Plot thickens when Touch Of Frost star brings Father Brown play to Lincolnshire

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, July 12 and 13.
Rumpus Theatre Company returns with its latest stage mystery for Father Brown based on the characters created by GK Chesterton.Stage and screen actor John Lyons, who starred in ITV’s A Touch of Frost, again takes the title role in a new thriller by John Goodrum.Mild-mannered priest Father Brown always seems to be in the right place at the right time... if you count always being around when a murder is committed as the right place.When a famous actor is found dead just before the opening of his latest West End production, Father Brown - invited to watch the dress rehearsal - sees at once in the shattered dressing room mirror that all is not as it seems.And if all the possible suspects were on stage at the time, who could possibly be the murderer?
Details: For ticket information, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk