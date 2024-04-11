Plots and laughs galore as Hospital Players hit stage again in Anybody For Murder
Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, April 23 to 27.
The Hospital Players in Scunthorpe are ready to perform their latest production, a comic play by Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner.Evening performances at the theatre on Laneham Street start from 7.30pm.
In the play, Max is planning to murder his wife Janet, collect her life insurance, and enjoy life with his girlfriend when Mary and George arrive on their Greek island with news: Mary and Janet are beneficiaries of a huge fortune.
Plans and plots hatch, and soon everyone is bent on murder. All that stands in their way is the presence of a neighbour who knows a thing or two about murder, crime writer Edgar Chambers.
Tanya Read, making her directional debut with the comedy, says that she ordered this play script after reading the synopsis.
The captivating storyline and hilarious one liners in the script had her in hysterics and she couldn’t put it down. Tanya decided that it was meant to be.
Tanya said: "I am so grateful to people in the group that have supported me and helped me with decisions I never knew I needed to make as a first time director.
"So far, I would love to direct again, I think next time I would be more confident and comfortable to
even pick a slightly more challenging play.”
The most surprising co-director is Freddie, Tanya’s young son, who has been attending rehearsals. He loves watching the chaotic plot unfold.
Tanya will be remembered for many parts that she has played over the last few years but her favourite part was the Grandma in Haywire.
"I was 33 at the time and I played an 80-year-old woman. It was my biggest challenge and I loved every second of it, especially the make-up involved to turn me into a grandma!”
The first thing Tanya is going to do when the play is over is to go away with her husband and two of the cast members as they have booked themselves ‘a well deserved break away to relax, kick back and recover from the post-show blues’.
For more on tickets for the production, you can go to https://www.thehospitalplayers.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk
