Plots and laughs galore as Hospital Players hit stage again in Anybody For Murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, April 23 to 27.

The Hospital Players in Scunthorpe are ready to perform their latest production, a comic play by Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner.Evening performances at the theatre on Laneham Street start from 7.30pm.

In the play, Max is planning to murder his wife Janet, collect her life insurance, and enjoy life with his girlfriend when Mary and George arrive on their Greek island with news: Mary and Janet are beneficiaries of a huge fortune.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hospital Players are ready to hit the stage soon in Anybody For Murder.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans and plots hatch, and soon everyone is bent on murder. All that stands in their way is the presence of a neighbour who knows a thing or two about murder, crime writer Edgar Chambers.

Tanya Read, making her directional debut with the comedy, says that she ordered this play script after reading the synopsis.

The captivating storyline and hilarious one liners in the script had her in hysterics and she couldn’t put it down. Tanya decided that it was meant to be.

Tanya said: "I am so grateful to people in the group that have supported me and helped me with decisions I never knew I needed to make as a first time director.

The Hospital Players will perform Anybody For Murder at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre from April 23 to 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So far, I would love to direct again, I think next time I would be more confident and comfortable to

even pick a slightly more challenging play.”

The most surprising co-director is Freddie, Tanya’s young son, who has been attending rehearsals. He loves watching the chaotic plot unfold.

Tanya will be remembered for many parts that she has played over the last few years but her favourite part was the Grandma in Haywire.

"I was 33 at the time and I played an 80-year-old woman. It was my biggest challenge and I loved every second of it, especially the make-up involved to turn me into a grandma!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first thing Tanya is going to do when the play is over is to go away with her husband and two of the cast members as they have booked themselves ‘a well deserved break away to relax, kick back and recover from the post-show blues’.

For more on tickets for the production, you can go to https://www.thehospitalplayers.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk