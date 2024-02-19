Podcast stars Will and Ralf hit the stage soon at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, April 14.

After the sold-out success of their 17-date Two Pints Podcast tour in 2022, Will Mellor and Ralf Little are back on the road with their new April Fools’ Live Tour! 2024.

Never mind the dancing and filming in paradise, the boys are excited to bring their side hustle to fans in real life.

See Ralf Little and Will Mellor at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall soon.

In true Two Pints style, every night of the tour will be uproarious, combining the infectious camaraderie of Will and Ralf with raw audience participation.

Ralf said: “Going out on tour again is very exciting! We had such a blast last time, can’t wait to meet everyone again and see all your lovely faces.”

Will added: “I loved the buzz of being on tour last time so can’t wait to have loads of banter with everyone again! Might even get some of my Strictly moves out!”

Details: For more on ticket availability for their visit to the Baths Hall, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk