Poe's classic thriller The Tell-Tale Heart hits the stage in Gainsborough

The Tell-Tale Heart

See The Tell-Tale Heart at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, March 11.

The members of the popular Rumpus Theatre Company are back in the area soon with their latest acclaimed touring show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tell-Tale Heart is a supernatural murder mystery, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s classic Victorian chiller.

Most Popular

Imagine you have committed a murder. Imagine someone heard the scream and the police come calling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They're friendly enough, but will your conscience betray you? And what is that noise in your ears that grows ever louder?

Is it the beating of your own guilty heart … or is it the heart of the man you've just killed!

The Tell-Tale Heart is one of American author Edgar Allan Poe’s most acclaimed short stories, first published in 1843.Rumpus is a lively, producing theatre company that aims to present the very best in new and established playwrighting in stylish, audience-friendly productions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk