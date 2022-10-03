Poetry legend John Cooper Clarke is not to be missed next year at Lincoln show

John Cooper Clarke

New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, May 3, 2023.

John Cooper Clarke will be heading to Lincoln in celebration of his long-awaited autobiography I Wanna Be Yours.

One of Britain’s most beloved and influential writers and performers, the so-called Bard of Salford is a phenomenon: Poet Laureate of Punk, rock star, fashion icon, TV and radio presenter and cultural commentator.

John Cooper Clarke shot to prominence in the 1970s as the original ‘people’s poet’. As relevant and vibrant as ever, JCC’s influence is still visible in pop culture today.

Aside from his trademark ‘look’ continuing to resonate with fashionistas young and old, his poetry is included on the national curriculum and his effect on modern music remains huge.

Revealing his mind-boggling encyclopaedic take on pop culture over the centuries, JCC discusses everything from Baudelaire and Edgar Allan Poe to Pop Art, pop music, the movies, fashion, football and show business — with more than a few laughs thrown in along the way.

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

