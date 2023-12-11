Leading comedy talent Rachel Parris is back and preparing to tour in 2024 with her brand new show Poise.Poise is set to be Rachel’s biggest live tour to date following her sell out shows All Change Please and It’s Fun To Pretend.This new offering is Rachel at her best; a dazzling hour of her signature blend of stand-up and songs.As a comedian and musician, Rachel is able to both entertain and engage with her audiences and touches on some of life's most personal and emotional moments but expressed with lightness, occasional acidity and often a catchy refrain.The BAFTA-nominated comedian is best known for both her viral satirical segments on The Mash Report and Late Night Mash which have had more than 100 million views, and as one of the founding cast members of the award-winning improv group Austentatious.