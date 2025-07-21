Poppy concert to mark end of Second World War anniversary

A Poppy Prom from a previous year.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 20th Poppy Prom concert will mark the occasion.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual concert is organised by the Sleaford and district branch of the Royal British Legion and this year will take place at St George’s Academy hall on Saturday October 25 from 7pm.

As usual, all proceeds will go towards the branch’s poppy appeal fund to help continue the Legion’s work in supporting the Service and ex-Service community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half of the concert will be performed by the Sleaford Concert Band, under the conductorship of Ken Garfield, with the musical theme chosen by Ken, which will be varied and showing the prowess of the many talented musicians in the band.

The second half of the concert will be performed by the Miller Magic Big Band, under the leadership of Jim McQuade, playing the music of the late, great, Glenn Miller, and as a tribute to the greatest wartime generation.

Both bands will join together for the finale, a singalong of popular tunes, with flags provided.

The branch hopes that the public will come along and enjoy a fabulous concert, designed to raise funds and provide an evening of entertainment by two outstanding local bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal British Legion was formed in 1921 from a number of ex-service charities and has looked after the welfare of servicemen and women, and their families, from all conflicts ever since. There will be a raffle during the evening and refreshments available in the interval.

Tickets, at £10, will be on sale in due course at Moore and Scrupps jewellers on Southgate, Sleaford; Sleaford Jewellers on Southgate, Sleaford; Co-op Stores in Ruskington and Heckington, and will include a concert programme. Tickets, with programme, will also be on sale on the evening at the door of St George’s Academy.

The branch meets on the second Monday of every month at 7pm at the Legionnaires Club, Sleaford. Anyone wishing to join them would be most welcome and you do not need to have a military background to join.