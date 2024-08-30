Poppy Prom concert in Sleaford will raise funds for Legion poppy appeal

Flag waving at the 2022 Poppy Prom.

Sleaford & District Branch of the Royal British Legion are to hold their 19th annual Poppy Prom.

Performed by The Sleaford Concert Band, it will take place in the hall of St George’s Academy, Sleaford on Saturday October 19 at 7pm under the conductorship of Dave Taylor.

This year’s musical theme will be varied, showing the prowess of the many talented musicians during the first half of the concert. The second half will include a tribute to the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings and other notable events in 1944, leading up to the Prom Night Finale. Flags will be provided on the night.

All funds raised will go to the Poppy Appeal and help the Royal British Legion to continue its work in supporting the Service and ex-Service community. Tickets, at £9, will be on sale at Moore and Scrupps Jewellers, Sleaford Jewellers, Co-op Stores in Sleaford and Ruskington and at the venue on the night, with complementary programme.