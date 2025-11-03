Poppy Prom sees full house for concert

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 20th Poppy Prom concert marked the occasion.

All proceeds will go towards the branch’s poppy appeal fund to help continue the Legion’s work in supporting the Service and ex-Service community.

The first half of the concert was performed by the Sleaford Concert Band.

The second half was performed by the Miller Magic Big Band playing the music of the late, great, Glenn Miller, and as a tribute to the greatest wartime generation.

Both bands joined together for the finale, a singalong of popular tunes, with flags provided.

The main Sleaford Remembrance Day event on Sunday, November 9, will be held at the War Memorial in Sleaford Market Square. The annual service will begin at 10.45 AM, with a parade starting from Station Road at 10am. There will be a brief period of road closures around the Market Place for the event.

