Portillo is on track for an entertaining visit to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

See Michael Portillo at New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 24.

The former Tory MP turned TV presenter takes a break from travelling the world’s railways – for the entertainment of TV audiences – to hit the stage at the Lincoln venue for one night only .

This special event will see Michael Portillo – tipped at one point as a future Conservative leader – talk with flair and humour about his political recollections, punctuated with hilarious anecdotes.

He will discuss today’s politics and give behind-the-scenes glimpses into the filming of his popular railway journeys, which have now covered five different continents over 11 years.

Audience questions are an important part of the event, so come prepared.

A lively and fascinating event that is not to be missed, Michael Portillo will be available to meet the audience and sign books.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

