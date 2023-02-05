Powerhouse folk quartet FARA are not to be missed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

FARA

FARA will be in action at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre this weekend

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, February 11.

Fusing the talents of three fine Orcadian fiddlers and vocalists - Jeana Leslie, Catriona Price and Kristan Harvey - alongside stand-out Highland pianist and newest member Rory Matheson, FARA have firmly secured their foothold at the forefront of the Scottish folk scene since taking 2014’s Orkney Folk Festival by storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their unique mix of spell-binding vocals, intricately woven fiddle harmonies and energetic closers, combined with an obvious kinship born in childhood, is sure to delight and entertain audiences wherever they go.

Most Popular

The Scottish powerhouse quartet unveiled their highly anticipated third studio album last year.

Bursting with new self-penned instrumental tracks, and with songs adapted from the words of Orcadian poets, Energy Islands is fuelled by their native Orkney’s revolutionary role in renewable energy.Don’t miss seeing them in action at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk