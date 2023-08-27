New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, September 26.

Dare you take a trip to the city centre venue in late September to see the live version of this smash-hit long-running TV show?

The acclaimed worldwide smash hit Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation series and is now bringing you its spine-chilling theatre show.

Don't miss seeing Yvette Fielding and co when Most Haunted comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, the gang will aim to take you on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.

Yvette and the team present Most Haunted’s All-Time Top Ten Scares, complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

Most Haunted Live will also take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija boards.

For more go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk