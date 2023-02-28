Prepare to be starstruck when Lincolnshire Comic-Con comes to area later this year

Lincolnshire Comic-Con

The Epic Centre, Lincolnshire Showground, Grange-de-Lings, October 29.

Unleashed Events are bringing Comic-Con to Lincolnshire later this year.

The company, which hosts nationwide comic-cons, has chosen The Epic Centre at Lincolnshire Showground to host its latest pop culture event – and it is going to be epic.

Lincolnshire Comic-Con is not to be missed later this year.

Lincolnshire Comic-Con will provide TV and film guests for you to get starstruck over, geeky attractions for you to interact with, artists and comic creators for you to be inspired by, as well as numerous traders where you can purchase your classic memorabilia or the latest pop culture item.

So, no matter what your fandom is, everything from Marvel to Disney, from Star Wars to Anime, it will be covered and waiting for you.

Announcements are to be made via the Lincolnshire Comic-Con Facebook events page.

Hosting the event will be Lindsey Jordan of Unleashed Events, who explained: “This is our first convention at Lincolnshire Showground and we are buzzing to get started!

"Comic-Con is where the geek magic happens as there is nothing better than getting to meet your favourite actor or superhero or even finding that elusive item for your collection.

"It is a great day out for families, a fantastic place to hang out with your friends or for just coming along on your own to enjoy the atmosphere.

"I am very pleased to be hosting Lincolnshire Comic-Con and getting to meet the geeky fans of Lincolnshire.”

For more on the event, you can go to https://www.unleashedevents.co.uk

​