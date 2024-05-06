'Proper girl power' - All-female DJ line-up for charity soul night in aid of cancer research
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Boston Soul Club will stage the event on Saturday (May 11) at the Conservative Club, in Main Ridge West.
It will run from 7pm to midnight.
All proceeds from the night will go towards breast cancer research.
Providing the entertainment will be an all-female line-up of DJs – Avril Kesteven, Heather Hawkes, Elaine Topley, Mel – T’ and Willow. A spokesman for the event described it as ‘proper girl power’.
Visitors can expect tracks from the Motown and Northern Soul movements.
A raffle will also feature as part of the evening.
Tickets for the event are priced at £5 and are available on the door.
For more information about Boston Soul Club, find them on Facebook.