'Proper girl power' - All-female DJ line-up for charity soul night in aid of cancer research

Coming to Boston's Conservative Club this Saturday (May 11), Boston Soul Club's charity soul night.

Boston Soul Club will stage the event on Saturday (May 11) at the Conservative Club, in Main Ridge West.

It will run from 7pm to midnight.

All proceeds from the night will go towards breast cancer research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Providing the entertainment will be an all-female line-up of DJs – Avril Kesteven, Heather Hawkes, Elaine Topley, Mel – T’ and Willow. A spokesman for the event described it as ‘proper girl power’.

Visitors can expect tracks from the Motown and Northern Soul movements.

A raffle will also feature as part of the evening.

Tickets for the event are priced at £5 and are available on the door.