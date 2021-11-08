Punk veterans The Stranglers to launch farewell tour at Lincoln Engine Shed

Lincoln Engine Shed, January 25.
Punk legends The Stranglers will be hitting the road early next year for one last time.The Final Full UK Tour will start with a gig at Lincoln Engine Shed in January.The tour is taking place in memory of the band’s legendary keyboard player Dave Greenfield, who died in 2020.Bursting onto the scene in 1977 in their original incarnation, the Men in Black were instant chart regulars thanks to hits such as No More Heroes, Peaches, Something Better Change and Nice ‘N’Sleazy, plus a string of acclaimed and popular albums, starting with Rattus Norvegicus and No More Heroes, both from 1977.Through the 80s, 90s and into the new millennium, The Stranglers have continued to attract an army of loyal fans from far and wide, thanks to their albums and incendiary live performances.
