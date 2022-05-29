Puns galore as top stand-up Gary Delaney heads for Trinity Arts Centre gig

One of the most popular and revered of current British stand-up performers is heading for the Trinity Street-based venue in Gainsborough later this year to perform his latest live show.Get ready to dive into a rabbit hole of the best jokes in the world as the star of Live at the Apollo and sell-out sensation Gary Delaney is back with gags galore.One of the most sought-after joke writers in the country and a longstanding Mock the Week special guest, in his new show, Gary In Punderland, the comic has been through the laughing glass and he’s ready to bring you a show featuring hit after hit of the kind of one-liners only a master could craft.If you’re hunting for snark, Gary’s got it covered!