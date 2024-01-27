Quality film screenings are coming up at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Check out the forthcoming film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, during February.

There is plenty to keep movie fans entertained at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough over the coming weeks.

On February 3 and 4, you can see veteran British director Ridley Scott’s latest offering Napoleon (15).This epic movie details the rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power, through the prism of his volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine.

It stars Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.

Also on February 3, you can see Wonka (PG), the latest film based on characters created by Roald Dahl.

With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka (played by Timothee Chalamet) discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers.

Details: For more on ticket availability for these screenings, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk