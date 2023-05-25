Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

Radio GaGa to roll back the years in this popular Queen tribute show

Radio Gaga – The Ultimate Tribute to Queen
By Steve Eyley
Published 26th May 2023, 00:00 BST

Lincoln Engine Shed, October 13.

Have your finest hour, or two, as this top tribute show comes to the area.

Be part of a night like no other as the venue plays host to the concert that Queen’s many fans in the area have been dreaming of.

See the top tribute show Radio Gaga when it comes to the area.See the top tribute show Radio Gaga when it comes to the area.
See the top tribute show Radio Gaga when it comes to the area.
Most Popular

    It will be the ultimate celebration of one of the biggest bands to have ever graced the stage – Queen.

    Radio GaGa recreates two magical hours of Queen in concert, live on stage, celebrating the magic, fun and showmanship of the band’s touring days.

    Radio GaGa will be playing your favourite Queen hits including Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, Another One Bites The Dust, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody.

    This is a tribute show, in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

    Details: Go to www.engineshed.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:QueenLincoln Engine Shed