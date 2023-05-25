Lincoln Engine Shed, October 13.

Have your finest hour, or two, as this top tribute show comes to the area.

Be part of a night like no other as the venue plays host to the concert that Queen’s many fans in the area have been dreaming of.

See the top tribute show Radio Gaga when it comes to the area.

It will be the ultimate celebration of one of the biggest bands to have ever graced the stage – Queen.

Radio GaGa recreates two magical hours of Queen in concert, live on stage, celebrating the magic, fun and showmanship of the band’s touring days.

Radio GaGa will be playing your favourite Queen hits including Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, Another One Bites The Dust, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody.

This is a tribute show, in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

Details: Go to www.engineshed.co.uk

