Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public were invited to make their nominations earlier this year via the Fund’s website and the shortlist was finalised by a panel of judges with RAF Music Services made the cut for the category of RAF Formation of the Year for the RAF Benevolent Fund’s 2024 Awards ceremony to be held later this month.

Royal Air Force Music Services is the organisation which provides military musical support to the RAF, based across RAF Cranwell and RAF Northolt. It forms the central administration of 171 musicians divided between The Band of the Royal Air Force College, The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment, Central Band of the Royal Air Force, the Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra and Headquarters Music Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RAF's leading welfare charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund's annual awards ceremony is an important opportunity for the charity to acknowledge, celebrate and thank its supporters. From RAF personnel, veterans and non-serving supporters tirelessly fundraising, to those delivering our welfare services on the ground, these efforts are key to ensuring that the Fund can continue supporting the whole of the RAF Family for years to come.

RAF bandsmen and women performing in London outside Buckingham Palace. They are shortlisted for an award from the RAF Benevolent Fund for their service to the charity.

Wing Commander Richard Murray, Principal Director of Music at RAF Music Services said: “The RAF Benevolent Fund is a charity very close to the hearts of all at RAF Music Services. Being able to fundraise through music, to help support the Fund which offers so much to the RAF family, as it has done for over 100 years, is something we are immensely proud of. To be shortlisted for this award, alongside the other worthy contenders, is an honour.”

Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot, Chief Executive at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “The Fund’s annual awards ceremony is an important event in our calendar, and one we look forward to every year. The event presents the opportunity for the RAF Family to come together and celebrate the efforts of the Fund’s supporters and commitment to our cause.

“We would be unable to carry out our life-changing work without the significant support from these dedicated individuals, groups, organisations and RAF Stations, so I’d like to extend my thanks and congratulations to every one of this year’s nominees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor and Fund supporter Alistair Petrie will be hosting the awards for the second year on April 25. Alistair, whose father served in the RAF as a fighter pilot, said: “It is a pleasure to be hosting the RAF Benevolent Fund Awards once more to acknowledge and celebrate those who went above and beyond in supporting the Fund in 2023. As a member of the RAF Family, I fully appreciate how important the Fund’s work is for serving personnel, veterans and their families, which is only made possible thanks to the Fund’s supporters. So, a huge thank you!”