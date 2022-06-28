Rag ‘N’ Bone Man gig a must for fans as star performer comes to the area

See Rag 'n' Bone Man at Lincolnshire Showground on July 3.

Closing out a spectacular weekend of music entertainment at the venue, Sunday, July 3, is the day for the internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter, Rory Graham a.k.a Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, to perform for his adoring fans in the area.

The multiple BRIT Award winner he hit number one in the UK with his debut album Human, also crashing into charts across the world.

Thousands of fans at Lincolnshire Showground will be able to sing along to his huge hits including Human, Skin, Giant (his collaboration with superstar producer Calvin Harris) and other tracks from his latest UK number one album Life By Misadventure, the fastest-selling album by a solo artist in 2021.

Special guest is the indie singer/songwriter and BBC Radio 1 favourite, Jade Bird, with support from Hull’s rising star, Charlotte Jane.

Details: See www.lph.live for more.