Rave On will wow audiences with hits galore from the 50s and 60s

Rave On
By Steve Eyley
Published 31st Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
Check out Rave On when the hit show comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln next year.Check out Rave On when the hit show comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln next year.
Check out Rave On when the hit show comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln next year.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, January 26.

Rave On is the 50s and 60s musical sensation sweeping the nation.

From the emergence of rock and roll at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, to the British Invasion and beyond, this is a musical adventure you won’t want to miss, starring the combined talents of The Bluejays.

    Charting the meteoric rise of rock and roll, Rave On is a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades.

    Expect an exhilarating evening of toe-tapping, sing-along iconic classics, vibrant vintage costumes, and colourful staging.

    Take a step back in time and experience the history of rock and roll music like never before.Rave On includes hits made famous by the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Neil Sedaka, Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu, The Beach Boys and more.

    Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

