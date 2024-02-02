Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, February 10.

The stand-up star can be seen at the venue as part of the tour for her stand-up show Here Comes Trouble.

Voted ‘Comedians’ Comedian of The Year 2022’, Jo is instantly recognisable thanks to numerous appearances on TV shows including Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Here Comes Trouble is 90 minutes of razor-sharp observations and scandalous one-liners, as Jo gets her claws into everything (and everyone) that annoys her.

Nominated as “the best female Stand Up in the country” (Chortle) and “one of the Top 100 Comedians” (Channel 4), Jo is a regular on Radio 4 and a returning guest on Breaking The News.

Jo’s first book, The Funny Thing About Death, was published in August 2023.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see Jo Caulfield in action, you can go online to www.trinityarts.co.uk