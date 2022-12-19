Razorlight to tour again with classic line-up and are heading for Lincoln Engine Shed

Razorlight

Razorlight are back on tour in 2023.

Lincoln Engine Shed, April 10.

Indie icons Razorlight have announced additional dates for their eagerly anticipated 2023 tour, with several of the shows already sold out.

They will be hitting the road in 2023 with their classic line-up for the first time in ten years on the Razorwhat? tour.

The band have released Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight, 11 of their finest moments, including two thrilling new tracks - the previously released bittersweet piano-pop You Are Entering The Human Heart, and the blistering Violence Forever?

Crucial to the group’s reunion was an emotional meeting between Johnny Borrell and Andy Burrows near Johnny’s home in the Basque country in summer 2020, which plays a pivotal part in the group’s forthcoming Fall To Pieces documentary, which premiered at this year's Raindance film festival.

Details: For more on the eagerly-awaited gig, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk