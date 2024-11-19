Refreshed gardens and museum are celebrated

The improvements have been delivered by North Kesteven District Council with Sleaford Town Council – the landowner, Sleaford Museum, the Sleaford and District Civic Trust, and Sleaford in Bloom, funded by Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

People could admire the repainted Wyvern Barrier the refreshed Monument Gardens with new Slea inspired mosaic and hexagonal flower beds and benches, a flagpole and two restored Sleaford town signs salvaged by the Sleaford and District Civic Trust.

There were talks and tours to see the new museum display cabinets, repainted exterior, wall lighting and signage.

There was food, plus music from the Band from County Hell, Clansmen drummers and Sleaford Concert Band.

David Marriage of Sleaford and District Civic Trust explained that the site had once been occupied by three shops on the corner of Boston Road and Southgate. The site was redeveloped and a public toilet built in the 1930s, with ornamental fish pond and gardens added in the fifties.

Finally the toilets were leased by Sleaford Museum Trust and redeveloped in 2015 with Heritage Lottery money.

He paid tribute to al the volunteers: “The Trust is lucky to have a committee member Harriott Brand who has spent many hours doing the restoration (of the town signs).”

Sleaford Mayor Coun David Suiter was at the unveiling ceremony at the gardens.

He said: “This beautiful space is more than just a garden; it is a living chronicle of Sleaford’s past, a testament to our community’s enduring spirit, and a symbol of our shared heritage.”

1 . mssp-20-11-24-monument gardens and museum DSCN9998-CEN.JPG Sleaford Museum and Civic Trust members and volunteers with the new mosaic and renovated towns signs. Photo: AH

2 . mssp-20-11-24-monument gardens DSCN0034-CEN.JPG The refurbished Wyvern Barrier, gardens, museum and town signs. Photo: AH

3 . mssp-20-11-24-monument gardens DSCN0033-CEN.JPG Revived! The Wyvern Barrier and renovated town signs. Photo: AH