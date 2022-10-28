REM hits get the top tribute treatment at New Theatre Royal in Lincoln

See tribute act REM by Stipe at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, November 5.

Don’t miss the chance to see a performance by a band recognised as one of the best tribute acts to REM: Stipe.

This performance will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic album Automatic For The People.

You can enjoy hearing Automatic in its entirety plus all of R.E.M's greatest hits.

A decade since they split, R.E.M remain known as a stadium band that were entertaining, powerful, and groundbreaking, with a string of peerless albums to their credit.

As an active, touring band, Stipe have taken every opportunity to perfect these songs, trying to recreate the experience of R.E.M. as a live attraction.

Over their 31-year career, R.E.M. were many things to many people and built a back catalogue that would reach from the addictive highs of Losing My Religion and Shiny Happy People to the reflective darkness of Everybody Hurts.

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk