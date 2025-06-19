Retro hair-dos, fun fair and fly past at seaside event

The parade at last year's Vintage on Sea event. Photo: Mick Fox

Get ready to step back in time as the popular Vintage on Sea event returns to Sutton on Sea on Saturday June 28.

Organised as part of Story Tellers, the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership's Arts Council England NPO project, and in partnership with the Sutton Events Group, the free event promises a day of nostalgic fun, attractions, workshops and performances throughout the village centre from 10am until 4pm.

The day will be packed with an exciting array of entertainment and activities, designed to celebrate the traditional seaside holiday experience. Visitors can expect to enjoy classic fairground rides, live performances and even vintage hair styling appointments from Shea Hair and Beauty, all capped off with a planned fly-past from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, expected to be a Hurricane and Spitfire.

The Meridale Youth and Community Centre will be transformed into a vintage cinema, complete with popcorn for the authentic movie experience, whilst live performances across the day will showcase a mix of talent for all ages, bringing together a variety of singers, bands, theatre, dance groups, magicians, and more.

Other highlights will include traditional fairground attractions from Tooley's Amusements, located in the Spar car park, and a market with over 30 different stalls offering everything from vintage items and delicious food and drink to engaging games and activities to get involved with.

Those looking to get into the spirit of the day will be able to take part in a best dressed vintage competition, complete with trophies for the top three, with face painting available alongside craft workshops where people can create their very own miniature wooden beach hut to take home.

A stunning display of vintage cars will be on display in Marine Avenue car park, the Bacchus Hotel car park and along Cromer Avenue. All visitors can enjoy free parking at both Broadway car park (LN12 2JN) and Furlongs field football pitch (LN12 2JL) for the event.

Coun Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council said: "Vintage on Sea is a true celebration of community spirit and the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors to get creative, step back in time, and enjoy a day filled with amusement and entertainment.

"I hope that like last year there will be a great turnout to enjoy the fantastic range of sights and activities on offer, remembering why we fell in love with our beautiful coastline, whilst making brand new memories at the same time."

Sutton on Sea has been identified as East Lindsey's Creative Hub site as part of the Story Tellers programme, highlighting its commitment to fostering artistic, cultural and heritage events in the village.

This event is part of the Partnership's Story Tellers NPO project through funding from Arts Council England, which looks to support arts, culture, heritage and creativity across the whole of South and East Lincolnshire, providing meaningful opportunity and programming for residents, developing the sector and helping to build the local arts, culture and heritage offer.

You can find out more about Story Tellers at www.story-tellers.co.uk.