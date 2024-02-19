Retro Rock Show will roll back the years with hit-packed gig at Trinity Arts Centre

Don't miss The Retro Rock Show when it comes to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, March 15.

Rock fans will be in for a treat when this acclaimed tribute show makes its latest visit to the region.

Get ready to be transported back in time to an era when iconic rock songs ruled MTV and power ballads graced the airwaves.

The critically acclaimed Retro Rock Show delivers an experience like no other for music fans.

With a carefully chosen set list spanning three decades, a band of some of the most experienced pro musicians on the live music scene, all complimented by the soaring powerhouse vocals of the BBC’s The Voice herself, Kerry O’Dowd.

The Retro Rock Show features songs made famous by the likes of Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Starship, Van Halen, Heart, Roxette, Whitesnake, Def Leppard, Toto, Iron Maiden, Pat Benatar, and many more.

Details: For more on tickets for the performance, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk