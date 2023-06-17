Rhythm Of The Dance to trip the light fantastic at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Get ready to enjoy a performance of Rhythm Of The Dance at New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, July 1.

Rhythm of the Dance has wowed audiences around the world for more than two decades now and is returning with a new production.

Rooted in Ireland's rich culture and heritage, the show takes a different perspective on all things Irish.Featuring world-class live musicians, vocalists and champion dancers, the show will be an immersive experience.

Come along for a journey through Ireland's history from the ancient, rich in legend and myth, to the modern, urban Ireland that we see today, bursting at the seams with talent.

Rhythm of the Dance is an array of everything Irish dance has evolved into.

With lyrical and contemporary influences, it will be Irish in essence, with a new edge and promises to be an exploration of how far you can push the boundaries of Irish dance.

Details: For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk