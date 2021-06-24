Rich comedy pickings in store when stand-up star Hall visits area later this year

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, October 28/Lincoln Engine Shed November 25.

Comedy fans are in for when the American comic’s much-delayed tour finally makes it to two venues in the area later this year.Ever-evolving, ever-changing, Rich’s combination of keen acerbic stand-up combined with spit and sawdust alt-country lyricism has won him many fans in recent years, up and down the country.Fans keep returning because this show goes where other comedians wouldn’t dare: Barrow-in-Furness for example.Rich’s acclaimed BBC4 documentaries (most recently Rich Hall’s Red Menace) and his Radio 4 series Election Breakdown have established a whole new legion of followers.He’s also a stalwart of QI and Have I Got News For You too.

Details: For more on the performances, you can see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.engineshed.co.ukPhoto credit: Roddy Hand

Comedian Rich Hall (Photo credit: Roddy Hand)

