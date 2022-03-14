Richard Hawley added to bill for Paul Weller's Lincoln Showground gig in the summer

Richard Hawley has been added to the line-up for Paul Weller’s three huge outdoor shows for the summer, including one in Lincolnshire.The highly respected songwriter started out as a member of Britpop favourites The Longpigs before becoming Pulp’s guitarist.He has since gone on to forge an impressive and diverse solo career over two decades. With eight studio albums to his name, two Mercury Music Prize nominations and a BRIT Award nomination for Best British Male, Richard Hawley is widely recognised as one of the UK’s foremost songwriters.His list of collaborators includes such eminent names as Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow and Paul Weller.Richard’s albums have been both critically acclaimed and commercially successful.