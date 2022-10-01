Rising comedian Paul Chowdhry brings latest live show to Lincolnshire
Paul Chowdhry
Lincoln Engine Shed, November 1.
The multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and writer will bring his extended stand-up tour for latest show Family-Friendly Comedian (*No Children) to the area.
Paul’s show sees him tackle the UK’s handling of Covid-19, England football fans, Tom Cruise’s helicopter, Naked Attraction in the Middle East and Nicki Minaj’s take on the vaccine.
The Family-Friendly Comedian tour follows Live Innit, his hit Amazon Prime stand-up special and record-breaking live tour show, which had a thrice extended tour, seeing Paul perform five nights at the Hammersmith Apollo and become the first British-Asian stand-up to sell out the 10,000-seater Wembley Arena.
In 2021, Paul launched his podcast The Paul Chowdhry PudCast, which sees Paul interviewing celebrities on life’s turning points.
Details: See www.engineshed.co.uk for more.
