Rising comic star Chris McCausland brings laughs galore to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Comedian Chris McCausland

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, April 22.

Star of the Royal Variety Performance, Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You, QI, and Live at the Apollo, Chris McCausland is one of the UK's rising stand-up stars.

He is touring to perform Speaky Blinder, a stand-up show about life, family, and loads of other nonsense as well.

Does life ever become overwhelming? Do you bemoan the stresses and strains of parenthood, a busy career, the rat race or everyday existence? Well, imagine having all that but being blind too. Chris McCausland is that man.

But luckily for Chris, and for the fans who attend his shows, Chris has also been gifted with a superb sense of humour and an unbeatable wit.

This allows him not only to see the funny side in the life he leads, with all its difficulties, but also allows him to express this comedy on the stage. This stand-up show is not to be missed.

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

