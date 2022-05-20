Rising star Andrew Cushin added to bill of Paul Weller's Lincolnshire gig

Breakout singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin has been added to the lineup for three of Paul Weller’s huge outdoor shows this summer, including the gig at Lincolnshire Showground.The young Geordie has not only been heralded by Noel Gallagher who collaborated on Cushin’s single Where’s My Family Gone, but by another iconic rock ‘n’ roller, Pete Doherty, who signed Cushin to his Strap Originals label.Also joining Richard Hawley on the lineup, Andrew Cushin takes to the stage ahead of Paul Weller.Andrew Cushin is an artist going from strength to strength.His first slew of songs were released to critical acclaim by the Sunday Times Culture, Clash, Music Week and others, for their astute, observational storytelling and honest meditations about life’s day-to-day tribulations.Don’t miss seeing him in action this summer.