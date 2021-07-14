Rising star sisters will spread glee at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln August 21.
Musical comedy sisters Flo & Joan will be parading their dark and waggish songs when they perform at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this summer.As seen on BBC’s Live at the Apollo, Flo & Joan’s comedic songs have gained them a cult following.Their performances saw them crowned “Best Musical Act” at Leicester’s Comedy Festival in 2018 and their attention to detail and comedic timing is always sharp and accurate.These rising stars are the perfect voice of comedy for modern audiences.And now, following sell out performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, London’s Soho Theatre, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and their early 2020 tour, Flo & Joan are heading to Lincoln for one night only in Flo & Joan – Before The Screaming Starts.
Details: For more on how to get tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk