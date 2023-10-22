Rising stars Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys pay a visit to the area

Lauren Housley & the Northern Cowboys (Photo credit: Emma Ledwith Photography)

Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall, November 4.

The award-winning Sheffield singer-songwriter recently debuted this brand new band and shared first single High Time, a lively slice of modern Northern Americana soul.

It was after sharing bills with artists such as Van Morrison, Jack Soveretti and First Aid Kit, that mother-of-two Housley decided to develop her own live show and to go all-in with her own band, which in turn inspired songs and recording with The Northern Cowboys Band.

Housley’s talent for writing beautiful, engaging songs, was born from the intuitive craft of earthy storytelling delivered with an emotive knockout vocal performance at their core, all of which has found a perfect home with the Northern Cowboys.

Details: For more on the gig, you can see laurenhousley.com