Some areas are still happy to pay concert ticket prices, but for many, going to a show is no longer feasible

Concert ticket prices in the UK have surged dramatically since 1996, now costing nearly three times more than inflation alone would suggest.

This significant increase is driven by rising production costs and dynamic pricing, with some major artists seeing their ticket prices jump by over 300%.

But as dynamic pricing continues, what areas of the country are happy to pay these prices - and where have given up going to shows altogether?

With Oasis playing their final two homecoming gigs at Heaton Park (July 19 & 20) and Lady Gaga’s The MAYHEM Ball World Tour kicking off earlier this week, it’s quite the reminder that there are still several huge tours coming to the United Kingdom before the end of 2025.

That’s for those who were lucky enough to get tickets to see the likes of the aforementioned pair or Billie Eilish and Stray Kids. Dynamic pricing, which many have encountered when trying to buy tickets to the biggest tours of the United Kingdom this year, has led to an overwhelming number of complaints regarding the practice, with many calling for a price cap as ticketing costs have easily reached hundreds before even entering the reseller market.

What areas of the United Kingdom have stopped attending shows due to the rising cost in ticket prices and dynamic pricing? | Canva

So, are people still happy to fork out whatever the price, or is it starting to put a dampener on their plans for those must-see concerts and sporting showdowns? OLBG wanted to get to the heart of how this is all playing out for the average UK event-goer, to find out where people are happy to pay whatever the costs may be, and where in the country people are taking a harder line when it comes to increased ticketing costs.

Methodology (the science part)

OLGB gathered the information provided through a comprehensive survey conducted among 2,000 individuals across the UK in February 2025. This survey aimed to capture a snapshot of consumer sentiment regarding pricing trends and event attendance in the entertainment and sports sectors.

Participants were asked a series of direct questions designed to gauge the impact of rising costs on their habits. Key inquiries included whether increasing expenses for music concerts and other entertainment events, as well as sporting events, had affected their attendance.

The survey also delved into consumer willingness to consider boycotting professional football matches specifically due to ticket prices, and explored how the shift to digital ticketing has influenced their overall experience when attending events.

Which areas are happy to pay dynamic prices?

Over a third (33%) of Liverpool residents reported that rising prices have not affected their attendance, higher than any other UK city. | Canva

Liverpool residents still love their music and events, regardless of whether they become expensive or not. A significant 34% of residents reported that dynamic pricing has not affected their attendance at events.

Following closely behind is Southampton at 32%, while other northern and central English cities also appear comfortable with the pricing model. Sheffield (29%), Newcastle (27%), and Nottingham (26%), are still happy to pay whatever the price to attend some of the biggest UK concerts this year. In Birmingham and London, a quarter (25%) of music lovers are not affected by dynamic pricing, with Norwich and Leeds close behind at 24% each.

Which areas are not happy to pay dynamic prices?

Almost three in five (58%) Edinburgh residents have admitted to attending fewer entertainment events due to ticket costs, which is higher than any other UK city. | Canva

Dynamic pricing in certain hotspots is seeing event-goers feeling the pinch and making their unhappiness known.

Leading the charge, as Oasis continue their shows in Heaton Park, is Manchester, with Belfast and Bristol also seeing a significant number of music fans are just not keen on fluctuating ticket costs. With only 14% of residents in these cities reporting that dynamic pricing hasn't bothered their attendance, it's clear that the majority are finding it a real turn-off or a reason to stay home. For gig-lovers in these areas, spontaneity might be taking a back seat to budgeting.

While some cities are shrugging off dynamic pricing, these particular areas show a distinct chill and the effects might also be hindering smaller venues and bars. Dynamic pricing seems to be hitting hard, and the discussion if many fans are being priced out of attending concerts seems relevant once again.

Have you stopped going to shows or cut back on the amount of concerts you’re attending this year? Let us know your thoughts on ticket costs and dynamic pricing by leaving a comment down below.