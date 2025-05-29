RiverLight Festival returns with a week of excitement

Winner of the Best Event/Festival in the Tourism Excellence Awards 2024-25 by Destination Lincolnshire and Discover Rutland, RiverLight 2025 will be the fourth edition of this celebration of Sleaford's rich culture and heritage.

New for this year is the spectacular Giant Wheel by the internationally renowned Autin Dance company.

The free arts festival returns this June and kicks off with the Festival Fringe Sunday (June 15); a vibrant day described as being packed with creativity, discovery, and fun for all ages. Throughout the festival there will be free activities including hands-on workshops, performances, walks, music, and heritage experiences. Whether you're getting creative, exploring nature or Sleaford’s rich history, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. It's a perfect opportunity to bring the family, try something new, and connect with the local community, all while embracing this year's theme Circles, Cycles and the Summer Solstice. Visitors throughout the week can try everything from braving a coracle on the River Slea to a family-friendly time-travel walk, they can join award-winning Italian theatre company Teatro Stalker for an interactive performance or dance the night away at a community ceilidh.

Events and activities will take place at the newly renovated Market Place, at the Hub and Eastgate Green, Bristol Arcade, Riverside Centre and Sleaford Museum as well as sites along the river path up to Cogglesford Mill. RiverLight Festival culminates in the spectacular Festival Finale on Saturday June 21. This year the RiverLight Parade is inspired by the Summer Solstice. Participants take to the streets in celebration, joining the crowd of millers looking forward to harvest, the Green Lady representing the bounty of the Earth and the Firebird leaping over midsummer bonfires for good luck. Visitors to the Market Place on June 21 will be able to watch The Giant Wheel, a moving performance featuring a 12 ft high wheel powered by brilliant professional performers from the Autin Dance Company and a local community cast. Lucy Lumb, Head of Partnerships & Communities at the Hub said: "RiverLight 2025 will showcase the amazing artistic expertise in our part of the country and shine a light on all the creativity that flourishes here. We have an exciting and uplifting programme that celebrates what is special about Sleaford and North Kesteven, and brings our communities together for a unique, fun-filled experience."

See the full festival programme at https://hub-sleaford.org.uk/assets/media/Programme.pdf

All events are free and drop-in unless otherwise stated. Booking is required for some events. For more details visit www.hub-sleaford.org.uk/riverlight RiverLight, facilitated by the Hub, and community produced, is delivered in partnership with North Kesteven District Council with funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

1 . Copy of Simple Cypher - Roll Play 4 (Credit Andu Kaprar. Performer Chris Thomas).jpg One of the performances will be Simple Cypher - Roll Play 4 (Credit Andu Kaprar. Performer Chris Thomas). Photo: ANDU KAPRAR

2 . Copy of Thingamabob by Matt Pang, Photo Ashley Bird.jpg Thingamabob by Matt Pang, Photo Ashley Bird Photo: Ashley Bird

3 . BFCH and the Clansband Drummers_Photo_ Emilie Nunn_2.jpg Sleaford's Clansband Drummers. Photo: Emilie Nunn Photo: Emilie Nunn