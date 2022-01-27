Venues in Gainsborough and Scunthorpe area.

Rock Choir has announced the launch of new choirs in Scunthorpe and Gainsborough.Due to increased demand, the largest contemporary choir in the world is expanding its presence in Lincolnshire.Led by local musician and Rock Choir leader, Christina Clark, the new sessions are: Gainsborough Rock Choir – Corringham Village Hall – Tuesdays 10am-11:30am; Scunthorpe Rock Choir –Café Indie –Wednesdays 7pm-8:30pmThe weekly rehearsals add to Christina’s existing Lincolnshire Rock Choir, which takes place at Lincoln’s Grandstand Community Centre on Mondays, between 8pm and 9:30pm.Individuals of any age and ability are warmly invited to come along for a free taster session.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details: Sign up at www.rockchoir.com by entering your postcode and choosing from the variety of local rehearsals.

Could you be interested in joining in your new, local branch of Rock Choir.

For more on entertainment stories in the area, you can click here or click here.

​​​​​​​

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.