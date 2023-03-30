Register
By Steve Eyley
Published 31st Mar 2023, 00:00 BST
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 4.

Rock For Heroes is back on the road, celebrating many of the heroes of rock in this touring show.

The laugh-a-minute rock experience features a superb seven-piece band, with world-class musicians and phenomenal singers.

    The show breathes new life into the music of Guns ‘N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Prince, Meat Loaf, Fleetwood Mac, Queen and more.

    A show for all the family, this is an absolute must-see for any rock fan in the area who wants to check it out.Experience an evening that will awaken nostalgia, have you laughing till your sides hurt, and rockin’ the night away.

    So get your tickets today, let Rock for Heroes remind you of where you were that Summer of 69 and join the performers for the biggest celebration of the heroes of rock.

    Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.

