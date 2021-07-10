Rock legend Francis Rossi is back in the area for music and chat

Music legend Francis Rossi is coming to New Theatre Royal Lincoln on July 20.

Status Quo’s founder, lead singer and lead guitarist is back to share extraordinary secrets from more than 50 years in rock ‘n’ roll.Following his sold-out show in 2019, Rossi will be joined on stage by award-winning writer and broadcaster Mick Wall.Audiences will hear about the mishaps and adventures that Francis experienced while on the road as part of one of the most successful rock bands of all time, who sold more than 120 million records globally.Francis said: “We loved being on the road last time and we had such a good time at Lincoln that we wanted to return. The place is beautiful and one of the things I like is that the venue has worked so hard to give people great entertainment locally.”Audiences can expect laughter, revelations, and exclusive video clips in this intimate evening of chat and music.

Details: For more, you can see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

