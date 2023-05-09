Rock out as CAODS take to New Theatre Royal Lincoln stage with hit musical

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 12 to 20.

CAODS Lincoln are to present School of Rock, a two-act musical based on the hit movie.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning smash hit musical premiered on Broadway in 2015 and has since been seen on stages around the globe, including London’s West End.

Based on the hilarious hit movie, this musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band – sensationally performed live by the production’s young actors every night with roof-raising energy.School of Rock is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music.

For more on ticket availability to see the show, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk