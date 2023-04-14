Rock out when popular retro show hits stage at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 21.
Music fans from right across the area will be counting down the days until this acclaimed live tribute show hits the stage at the Trinity Street-based venue.
The Retro Rock Show is a live two-hour extravaganza, performed by a selection of highly talented rock performers around, who have toured with some of the biggest names in music.
From the moment the lights go up and the band hit the stage you will be taken on a musical retro journey featuring legendary songs made famous by Queen, Starship, Bryan Adams, Def Leppard, Roxette,Berlin, Van Halen, Belinda Carlisle, U2 and many more.
Packed with high energy and a full stage production, this show features Kerry O'Dowd from BBC’s The Voice UK on lead vocals.
Get ready for a night for the whole family to enjoy that will have you singing along.
Details: For more on tickets for the show, go to trinityarts.co.uk
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.