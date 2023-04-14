Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
7 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
9 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
9 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
10 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
10 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Rock out when popular retro show hits stage at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

The Retro Rock Show

By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
Enjoy some live music with the Retro Rock Show.Enjoy some live music with the Retro Rock Show.
Enjoy some live music with the Retro Rock Show.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 21.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 21.

Music fans from right across the area will be counting down the days until this acclaimed live tribute show hits the stage at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Most Popular

    The Retro Rock Show is a live two-hour extravaganza, performed by a selection of highly talented rock performers around, who have toured with some of the biggest names in music.

    From the moment the lights go up and the band hit the stage you will be taken on a musical retro journey featuring legendary songs made famous by Queen, Starship, Bryan Adams, Def Leppard, Roxette,Berlin, Van Halen, Belinda Carlisle, U2 and many more.

    Packed with high energy and a full stage production, this show features Kerry O'Dowd from BBC’s The Voice UK on lead vocals.

    Get ready for a night for the whole family to enjoy that will have you singing along.

    Details: For more on tickets for the show, go to trinityarts.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:GainsboroughQueen