Rock out with The Story Of Guitar Heroes at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Get ready to rock out when The Story Of Guitar Heroes comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 11.

The Story of Guitar Heroes has been touring the UK for several years and is set to return to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon for another eagerly-awaited appearance.The show has garnered critical acclaim for its homage to some of the most influential and iconic guitarists of all time.The Story Of Guitar Heroes moves through time from the 1950s with artists such as Chuck Berry and Hank Marvin from The Shadows; through history including legendary players such as the great Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin, and the electrifying Steve Vai.Using more than 30 guitars, and covering a plethora of genres, this show creates a diverse gallery of music.Headed by frontman Phil Walker, and a full band, this show celebrates a history of guitar songs and icons.The Story of Guitar Heroes continues to attract audiences of all ages.

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.