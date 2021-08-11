Rockin' good show at Trinity Arts Centre with this top tribute to Buddy Holly

Buddy Holly And The Cricketers is a show coming soon to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 23.

Have you got your tickets yet to see this top tribute show, coming to the Trinity Street venue in the autumn?This breathtaking show has rock ’n’rolled audiences across the globe and is guaranteed to have everyone singing along and dancing in the aisles.It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK, whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock.It was also endorsed as arguably Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the boys guested on BBC One's Saturday night live programme The One and Only, hosted by Graham Norton.The show rarely pauses for breath and the hits keep on coming - That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and much more.

Details: For more, see www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

