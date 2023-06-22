Rockin' good show in store at Trinity Arts Centre as Voodoo Room return

Voodoo Room will return to the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough later this year.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 7.

Come along to the Trinity Street-based venue later in the year as Voodoo Room return to celebrate the incredible music of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream.

Voodoo Room are a stunning high-energy power trio featuring some of the UK’s finest musicians.

Just like their forebears, Voodoo Room are a classic three-piece.

Guitarist Peter Orr has been thrilling audiences throughout the UK and Europe for more than three decades, mashing up classic riff-based rock anthems, with the energy and style evocative of their time.

The Engine Room of this power trio is the rhythm section of Jevon Beaumont and John Tonks, whose superlative credentials include Massive Attack, Duran Duran, Sting, Thunder, Bryan Adams, Fish, Stevie Winwood and Arthur Brown, not to mention Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and more.

Together they form the mighty, retro, rocking machine that is Voodoo Room.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

