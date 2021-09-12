Rockin' good show in store when The Bootleg Shadows come to Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, January 29 .
Get ready for a real blast from the past when the talented tribute band pays a visit to the Trinity Street-based venue early next year.The Bootleg Shadows will bring their outstanding Shadows tribute to Gainsborough for a night of fantastic foot tapping classics, so make sure you get your tickets booked nice and early.Join Geoff, Keith, Tony, Tim and Binks for a celebration of the ground-breaking music of The Shadows (and Cliff), with plenty of humour thrown in to make it a night to remember.Relive such hits as Apache, Foot Tapper, FBI, Man of Mystery, Atlantis, Wonderful Land, Kon Tiki, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Let Me Be The One, Move It, plus many more.For anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s, and enjoys a few laughs too, this show is not to be missed.
Details: See www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/