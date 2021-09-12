Rockin' good show in store when The Bootleg Shadows come to Trinity Arts Centre

Live music is coming to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre soon

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, January 29 .

Get ready for a real blast from the past when the talented tribute band pays a visit to the Trinity Street-based venue early next year.The Bootleg Shadows will bring their outstanding Shadows tribute to Gainsborough for a night of fantastic foot tapping classics, so make sure you get your tickets booked nice and early.Join Geoff, Keith, Tony, Tim and Binks for a celebration of the ground-breaking music of The Shadows (and Cliff), with plenty of humour thrown in to make it a night to remember.Relive such hits as Apache, Foot Tapper, FBI, Man of Mystery, Atlantis, Wonderful Land, Kon Tiki, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Let Me Be The One, Move It, plus many more.For anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s, and enjoys a few laughs too, this show is not to be missed.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.