Rockin' good show is all set for New Theatre Royal Lincoln

See Be Bop A Lula at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 10.

The West End smash hit will provide audiences with a slice of rock’n’roll history when in returns to the area soon, paying musical homage to Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, and Buddy Holly.In 1960, American rockers Cochran and Vincent flew in from the States and were joined by British heartthrob Fury for the UK’s very first multi-artist rock’n’roll tour.Reviewers were appalled by the onstage antics, while crowds screamed their approval. British youth culture was born. Now audiences can relive these seminal concerts in the company of West End singers and performances.Buddy Holly’s live tours were equally responsible for introducing rock’n’roll to the UK. From Cochran’s guitar riffs, Vincent’s stage presence, Fury’s vocals, and Holly’s rock’n’roll anthems, Be Bop a Lula is a door to 1960s rock’n’roll and the men who formed it.

For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

