Rockin' good show is not to be missed at New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 9.

The History Of Rock is a celebration of music through the decades.

A jaw dropping night transporting you through the golden ages of rock, it will feature the music of artistes such as Led Zeppelin, Cream, Guns ‘n’ Roses, AC/DC, Queen and many more.

See The History Of Rock when the show comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon.

Rediscover the seeds of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s, the birth of rock in the 60s, right through to the classic rock of the 70s and 80s.

Experience this iconic music, brought back to life by an exceptional eight-piece band consisting of some of the finest musicians and performers from around the world, original visual footage of the featured bands and artists, as well as incredible concert staging and lighting.

For more on tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk